Lagos Tennis Cup to be on DSTV

*Amstel, ChapelHill Denham, Ayoola Foods back the competition

Tennis fans in Nigeria are in for a treat with the upcoming third edition of the Lagos Tennis Cup. The event is set to take place from April 21st to April 27th at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, and will be broadcast on DSTV via Plus TV Africa Channel 408.

The Tennis Management Company Limited (TMCL), the organisers and rights owners of the Lagos Tennis Cup, announced this exciting news on their official social media platforms.

“Viewers can look forward to daily coverage on Plus TV Africa, featuring news, interviews, player stories, fan activities, and more,” observed an official of the tennis event.

Additionally, TMCL has partnered IBST Media to live stream the men and women’s finals globally. The tournament will showcase the top eight male and female players in Nigeria, based on rankings by the Nigeria Tennis Federation.

Players will compete in a group stage, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals and finals.

The men and women’s champions will receive N1,100,000 each, with runners-up receiving N600,000, semi-finalists N300,000, and group stage exits N150,000. All players will also receive additional cash support for logistics.

Meanwhile, Amstel Malta, a leading beverage brand, is set to lead an impressive cast of sponsors of the 2025 Lagos Tennis Cup, organised by Tennis Management Company Limited (TMCL).

Other sponsors include Chapel Hill Denham, Nigeria’s leading investment banking group, and Ayoola Foods, a prominent flour food company.

Plus TV Africa will be the TV partner for the event, allowing fans to watch the matches on DSTV, while IBST Media, a renowned broadcast production company, will film and live stream the men’s and women’s finals to a global audience.

Additional sponsors are in the final stages of negotiations to join the event, which will feature the top eight male and female players in Nigeria as ranked by the Nigeria Tennis Federation.

The national tournament is set to take place from April 21 to April 27 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Onikan.