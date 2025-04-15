‘I’ll Be Investing Over £5 million in Osun’  

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A practicing lawyer in the United Kingdom (UK) and a businessman in Nigeria, Ladi Adebayo, yesterday said that his consortium is planning to inject over £5 million (approximately $7 million ) into Osun state by the end of this year.

He stressed that it would be a significant investment that aims to stimulate local businesses and create new job opportunities for the people of the state.

The business guru, who recently had the privilege of attending an impactful meeting that brought together the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and key representatives from the UK Prime Minister’s Envoy to Nigeria, with a focused agenda on enhancing trade relations, said he was encouraged by the positive momentum from these conversations.

According to him, “I am excited to share that our consortium is poised to ramp up our financial commitments in Osun State. We are planning to inject over £5 million (approximately $7 million) into the region by the end of this year, a significant investment that aims to stimulate local businesses and create new job opportunities.”

Said: “The candid discussions we had illuminated the tremendous opportunities for economic growth and development in Osun, leaving a lasting impression on me. I was particularly impressed by the Osun State Government’s proactive strategies aimed at fostering a business-friendly atmosphere, which are essential for attracting both local and international investments.”

The practicing lawyer in the UK and a businessman in Nigeria is with extensive interests in farming and Information technology (IT). He hails from Iperindo in Osun State and employs over 30 people in the region.”