  • Tuesday, 15th April, 2025

Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner Hails Bauchi Gov over Leadership Award

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka,  has commended the State Governor, Senator  Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on the award of excellence bestowed him by the Leadership Newspaper as the Best Governor of the Year 2024  for  infrastructural development in  State.

A press statement from the ministry, issued by the Information Officer, Hajiya Adama Ibrahim, yesterday quoted the commissioner as stating that the choice of Governor Bala Mohammed did not come as surprise given the level of his policy drive on developing key infrastructures that serve as catalysts for sustainable development and economic prosperity in Bauchi State.

The commissioner described the award as a testimony of the governor’s resilience to building Bauchi State for economic prosperity and assured him of her  ministry’s continued support in actualising the governor’s blueprint of “My Bauchi Project”.

She stated: “Your Excellency Sir, this award is a testament of your resilience, doggedness and belief in creating an enabling environment for human capital development and economic prosperity in our dear Bauchi State.” 

Hajara Wanka stressed that “I made bold to say that more of such awards will be coming your way before the exit of your administration resulting from your leadership style and people oriented policies and programmes that can best be described as “all encompassing.” 

She further stated that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will continue to tow the line of Governor Bala Mohammed’s policy of social inclusion, providing succour to people and mitigating disasters to the barest minimum in the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.