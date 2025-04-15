Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner Hails Bauchi Gov over Leadership Award

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, has commended the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on the award of excellence bestowed him by the Leadership Newspaper as the Best Governor of the Year 2024 for infrastructural development in State.

A press statement from the ministry, issued by the Information Officer, Hajiya Adama Ibrahim, yesterday quoted the commissioner as stating that the choice of Governor Bala Mohammed did not come as surprise given the level of his policy drive on developing key infrastructures that serve as catalysts for sustainable development and economic prosperity in Bauchi State.

The commissioner described the award as a testimony of the governor’s resilience to building Bauchi State for economic prosperity and assured him of her ministry’s continued support in actualising the governor’s blueprint of “My Bauchi Project”.

She stated: “Your Excellency Sir, this award is a testament of your resilience, doggedness and belief in creating an enabling environment for human capital development and economic prosperity in our dear Bauchi State.”

Hajara Wanka stressed that “I made bold to say that more of such awards will be coming your way before the exit of your administration resulting from your leadership style and people oriented policies and programmes that can best be described as “all encompassing.”

She further stated that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will continue to tow the line of Governor Bala Mohammed’s policy of social inclusion, providing succour to people and mitigating disasters to the barest minimum in the state.