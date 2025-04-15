FG Reaffirms Commitment to Traditional Institutions, Cultural Heritage

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has reaffirmed the federal government’s steadfast support for traditional institutions as vital custodians of Nigeria’s cultural identity and national pride.

The Special Assistant on Sub-national Development and Engagement, to the Minister, Hon. Abiola Abdulkareem, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on the sidelines of the visit of the minister to the newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade.

The statement said that during the minister’s visit to the ancient city of Oyo, she congratulated His Imperial Majesty on his ascent to the revered throne.

She highlighted the historical significance of the Alaafin’s stool as one of the most enduring symbols of Yoruba civilisation and leadership.

The minister noted the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognised the critical role of traditional rulers in fostering peace, preserving heritage, and advancing community development.

“The Alaafin’s Palace is more than a royal seat – it is a beacon of cultural continuity and resilience.

“Oyo, as a cultural capital, and the legacy of Sango as both deity and king, hold immense potential for strengthening our tourism sector both domestic and international,” the minister stated.

She emphasised that the ministry remains committed to leveraging Nigeria’s rich traditional institutions and cultural assets to drive economic diversification through tourism, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister reiterated that partnerships with revered thrones like the Alaafin’s are essential to building a vibrant creative economy that reflects the soul of the nation and creates sustainable opportunities for Nigerians.

The statement maintained that the minister’s homage to the Alaafin reaffirms the ministry’s dedication to preserving, promoting, and investing in the culture and heritage space as a key pillar of Nigeria’s national development strategy.