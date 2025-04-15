Arsenal’s Jorginho to Miss Real Madrid Second Leg, Partey Doubtful 

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been ruled out of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg match with Real Madrid on Wednesday with an injury.

The Italy midfielder, 33, was withdrawn in the final few minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentfordwith a suspected rib injury, meaning the Gunners finished the game with 10 men.

Arsenal are also assessing a knock picked up by Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arsenal are 3-0 up against European Champions Real as they head to the Bernabeu for the second leg (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Partey, 31, started the Brentford game at right-back but was taken off in the second half after he “felt something”, according to manager Mike Arteta.

Arteta will hold a news conference today before his side’s biggest match of the season, with the Champions League representing Arsenal’s only realistic chance of a trophy in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery, has said that his players should view the second leg of their Champions League showdown tonight with Paris St-Germain as a chance to write themselves into the club’s history books.

Villa, who won the European Cup in 1982, suffered a 3-1 defeat away to the Ligue 1 championslast week in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Emery acknowledge his side will have to “manage” the match at Villa Park on Tuesday “emotionally and tactically”.

But the Spaniard also said his players have to “believe” they can overturn a two-goal deficit and progress to the semi-finals.

“I have experiences coming back, results positively and negatively, in two ways. But now is something different,” Emery said.

“We want to write here the history with Aston Villa. Last year, in Conference League [when they lost in the last four],and this year in Champions League, and hopefully for a long time in Europe.”

TODAY

Aston Villa v PSG

Dortmund v Barcelona

Wednesday

Inter v Bayern Munich

Real Madrid v Arsenal