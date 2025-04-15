ANAMMCO Unveils Matador Pickup Truck, Commends Mbah’s Economic Transformation

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





ANAMMCO, one of Nigeria’s key vehicle manufacturing companies, has unveiled its latest product, the Matador pickup truck.

Unveiling the truck at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair yesterday, the Company’s General Manager (Sales), Mr. Olalekan Sanyaolu said that the Matador pickup is designed to effortlessly navigate Nigeria’s on-road and off-road terrains.

Speaking on the key features, Sanyaolu said the vehicle has both manual and automatic transmission versions and boasts a perfect balance of high performance and safety.

“Other Key features of the Matador include its advanced technology, optimum performance, spacious double cabin, multimedia display screen, reverse camera and a customised booth cover,” he said.

Sanyaolu said that he was optimistic about the future of the production and assembly of commercial vehicles business in Nigeria, citing the country’s major reliance on road transport for the movement of passengers, goods and services.

Also speaking, the Director, Corporate Services, Mr. Uche Okeke, commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his commitment to grow the state’s economy which serves as a boost to manufacturing companies like ANAMMCO.

He said: “ANAMMCO is one the major beneficiaries of Mbah’s patronage. His steadfast stance on if it can be done in Enugu, why take it elsewhere, is uncommon in Nigeria.”