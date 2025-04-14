National Hospital Moves to Raise Awareness on Colorectal Cancer

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

To improve the abysmally low awareness about dangers posed by cancer and available remedies, the management of the National Hospital, Abuja, has embarked on sensitization campaign for communities and medical personnel on Colorectal Cancer.



The event which was the 5th Annual Colorectal Cancer in Africa Awareness workshop hosted by National Hospital, Abuja, in conjunction with Asokoro District Hospital attracted delegates globally, bringing together different medical experts that are involved in cancer treatment, management and research.



Addressing participants, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, represented by the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Training and Research, Dr. Batta Cephas, canvassed more private sector participations in tackling challenges in healthcare service delivery, adding there is the need to have a multi-disciplinary team on cancer management.



Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Asokoro District Hospital Abuja and the Chairman Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Chidi Nnabuchi, urged all participants to seize the opportunity of the presence of the international community to learn and enhance their effectiveness in healthcare delivery services.

A nurse and participant at the conference Ayedebinu Olusola spoke of the need for collaboration provide patients with the best healthcare service.



She said: “if there is rivalry or jealousy, the hospitals cannot attain the best patient safety outcome, adding the Nigerian government should support a programme like this through funding.”.

Earlier, gastroenterologists, Dr. Akwi W. Asombang and Dr. Ganiyat Oyeleke, in separate interviews with THISDAY said that colorectal cancer awareness effort in Africa need collaborative effort of the local communities, surgical society and some other international collaborators.



Ganiyat said: “We noticed the awareness is really low and that the focus of this conference is to sensitize the community, medical experts and bringing together different medical experts that are involved; the GI physicians, the general practice practitioners, the surgeons, the oncologist, the radiologists, the pathologists, the nurses, to let people come together in a group that we call multidisciplinary team”.



On her part, the Chairperson of Concerned Medics Foundation (CMF), Dr. Sadiya Gumi, highlighted the importance of collaboration and a patient-centred approach and disclosed the plan of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with NICRAT,



Her words: “There is no single organization that can do it alone. We want to expand awareness and support in ways that complement, not compete with the great work already happening. We can join forces to treat cancer. We previously signed an MOU with National Hospital.

“We don’t have all the answers, but what we do have is a commitment to collaborate to learn from others and to keep putting patients first.” she said.