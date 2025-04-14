Cedar Group Unveils State-of-the-art Facility, Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Healthcare

Sunday Ehigiator

Cedar Group Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering high-quality medical care at the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) bi-monthly meeting recently held in Lagos, while also unveiling its state-of-the-art medical facility.

The event brought together medical practitioners from across the zone to discuss medical knowledge and patient care advancements.



As a dedicated ANPMP member, Cedar Hospital played a key role by inviting esteemed professors to educate attending doctors on critical medical topics.

Among the distinguished speakers were Professor of Neurosurgery, Prof Okezie Kanu, who delivered a lecture on brain injury, and Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Prof Ezekiel Ogunleye, who spoke on bradycardia and the application of C-Arm technology.



In his address, Prof. Kanu provided an in-depth analysis of brain injuries, covering causes, early detection methods, and best treatment practices.

He emphasized the importance of rapid assessment using tools like the Glasgow Coma Scale and explored innovative approaches to improving emergency care outcomes.



Professor Ogunleye’s lecture focused on bradycardia, examining its causes, diagnosis, and management strategies.

He also highlighted the role of C-Arm technology in cardiology, explaining how it enhances precision in minimally invasive procedures and improves treatment outcomes for heart-related conditions.

The hospital further demonstrated its commitment to medical excellence by showcasing its advanced healthcare capabilities.



The interactive event encouraged valuable knowledge exchange and strengthened professional relationships among medical practitioners. While the primary focus was on continuous medical education, it also provided a platform for collaboration and networking.



In an official statement from the management of Cedar Group Hospital, it noted: “Throughout the sessions, it engaged medical professionals by introducing them to its cutting-edge facilities, including a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit, A state-of-the-art radiology unit including 128 slice CT-Scan and C-Arm technology, while reinforcing the importance of timely patient care.



“Doctors who attended the meeting gained a deeper understanding of the available medical technologies in their community and the opportunity to collaborate with Cedar Hospital in delivering high-quality healthcare.

“Cedar Group Hospital is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering high-quality medical care through advanced technology and specialized expertise.

“Located in Festac, Lagos, the hospital offers a range of services, including intensive care, renal dialysis, emergency response, specialist consultancy, obstetrics and gynecology, state-of-the-art radiology, to name a few.

“As an active member of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP), Cedar Hospital is dedicated to continuous medical education and collaboration with healthcare professionals to enhance patient outcomes.”