Zulum Tackles Information Minister over Boko Haram AttacksMichael Olugbode in Abuja

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has tackled the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, on the security situation in the state.

It was alleged that Idris had argued that Borno is safe, contrary to reports that security agencies seem to be overwhelmed by terrorists following renewed attacks.



Zulum, in an interview with journalists, said the information minister was naïve of what is happening in the country.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the resurgence of Boko Haram in the state.

He said: “I don’t want to join issues with the Minister of Information. I believe he is naive of what is happening in the country, he doesn’t know what is ongoing in the country. Our discussions during the Security Council meeting were not bad. We just raised an alarm that there is resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Borno State, and there is a need for Borno state government, the military as well as paramilitary, to work together in order to avert the looming situation. I think this is very good advice. Nothing has been said again.



“But most importantly, I want to assure you that we have been to Abuja. We met the service chief, especially the CDS, Chief of Army Staff, Naval Staff, as well as Air staff. We received assurances from them that they will do everything possible to control the situation, and we are so happy with the response that we had from the service chiefs and the government of Borno State will continue to partner with the Nigerian military and the federal government with their view to reducing the menace of the insurgency.



“And I want to assure the people of Bono that Inshallah, under my watch Boko Haram will not have the capacity to do what they did before. We shall do everything possible to curtail them. The Government of Borno State will provide more support to the Nigerian Army. We shall strengthen the resilience of our civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes and most especially, I will live up to the expectations of the people of God by completely addressing the problem of insecurity.

“I believe, when we took over from 2019 to date, there is a very serious gap. What has been happening these days will not be allowed to remain unchanged.”