Rivers Govt Refutes Appointment of Wike’s Ally as Sole Administrator of State Waste Management Agency

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has debunked the purported appointment of Dr Samuel Nwanosike, a political ally of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).



The report of the purported appointment, which spread on social media, claimed that it was approved by the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd.), and signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika.

However, in a statement signed by Worika, the state government categorically denied the appointment, urging residents to ignore the fake announcement.



“We wish to categorically inform the good people of Rivers State and the general public to ignore the fake announcements,” Worika emphasised.

The SSG warned residents to be apprehensive of fake news peddlers who intend to misinform the public.

He urged everyone to disregard unfounded speculations and rely on official government sources for accurate information.



“Be informed that all official communications from the Office of the Administrator of Rivers State have appropriate channels through which they are circulated, pay attention to such channels,” he said.

Worika reiterated the government’s commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and united state.