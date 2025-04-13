Obasanjo: Nigeria’s Problem is Choice of Leadership, Says Nigerians Have No Business Being Poor

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigerians have no business being poor with the country’s vast resources, adding that the country’s problem is leadership.

This is as he urged Nigerians to end the practice of electing leaders based on political party affiliations, saying that good governance is never a function of political platform.



Obasanjo said the nation is abundantly blessed but is suffering from the mismanagement of its resources.

Obasanjo said this on Friday night at a dinner organised in his honour by the Abia State Government at the Government House, Umuahia.



He said: “Nigerians have no business with poverty because God has given us all that we need. If we are mismanaging what God has given us, we do not have God to blame, we have ourselves to blame.”

The former president praised the efforts of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State in transforming the state, noting the wide public acclaim of his administration’s performance.

He affirmed the governor’s impact on governance in the state and urged him to continue to do well.

Obasanjo added that if Nigeria had 18 governors doing well in their responsibilities as leaders, “we will build the country up”.



He reiterated his concern for the well-being of Nigerians and the quality of governance they receive.

“For me, whether you don’t greet me or I greet you and you don’t answer, what is important to me is that the people of this country are getting what they deserve and what they deserve is good governance,” he said.

In his speech, Otti acknowledged the support he received from the former president.



He said that the importance of vision and perseverance in leadership could never be overlooked, recounting the challenges he faced over his decade-long political journey.

“Once you have vision, you have to keep to it. It took us ten years to get here, the two elections we contested from 2015 to 2019, we won clearly but they were all stolen.

“A lot of people had given up hope and said it wasn’t going to work, but I was sure that I heard clearly from God,” he said.



He said his administration had embarked on massive reforms in the education sector to improve access to quality education in Abia.

Also, a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi called on political actors in Abia State to begin early preparations for the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the value of a good administration was often only realised after a less competent one took over.

He pointed out that this had become the experience with many former leaders, but Obasanjo had continually stood out because of his visionary leadership style.



“In your case, no matter who becomes president, you have always stood out,” Amaechi said.

He described quality leadership as crucial for development, stressing that in order not to experience its absence, the people of Abia State must support capable leaders like Otti in the next elections.

“APC and other parties are already mobilising; if we don’t prepare now, we may lose out completely.

“We must not only protect what we have but also ensure that we come back in 2028 to celebrate true democratic success,” he added.