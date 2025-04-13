  • Sunday, 13th April, 2025

Inside Iluyomades RCCG Exit: More Revelations Unfold

Just when many thought the issues between the Iluyomades and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) have been rested and totally forgotten, new details on why the celebrity couple, who once held sway at City of David Parish, left the church have emerged.

Before Quincy Ayodele, a parish elder, made the startling revelation, rumours swirled that Idowu Iluyomade and his wife left the church over an unfavourable transfer to another parish. The church also denied claims that the former Pastor-in-Charge rebelled before founding his own ministry.

According to Ayodele, she had anticipated Iluyomade’s reinstatement to either the City of David or another parish after completing the three-month suspension imposed by the church leadership. However, she was shocked and disappointed upon learning that Iluyomade had received a letter prohibiting him from stepping into RCCG premises. For all she knew, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Pastor Iluyomade were like father and son. “They are so close. There is nothing Adeboye wanted that Iluyomade would not go out of his way to make available,” she recounted.

Ayodele, a natural medicine expert and consultant to the World Health Organisation, further disclosed that the church elders drafted and signed letters of appeal addressed to RCCG’s General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye, urging reconsideration of the decision, but their efforts were futile.

Following this, the Iluyomades began attending Kings Court, another RCCG parish that they had pioneered years earlier. Initially welcomed in the parish, they were later allegedly asked to leave. She added that several influential Nigerians pleaded with Adeboye to reconsider, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Given the situation, the Iluyomades were left with no choice but to start their own ministry.

