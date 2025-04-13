First Lady Seeks Collaboration to Increase Awareness About HIV/AIDS Among Youth, Adolescents

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for an urgent need to increase awareness, renew commitment and take collective action against HIV/AIDS, in line with the shared vision of a healthier Nigeria, where every individual, particularly women, youth and children can thrive and live healthier lives.



Speaking at the weekend in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, while launching the Free to Shine Triple Elimination Campaign in the North-east geo-political zone, the First Lady declared: “It is also heartbreaking to learn that just two years ago, 15,000 children between the ages of 0-14 lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses. Each of these children represented not just a statistic, but a future full of potential that was sadly cut short. The ongoing challenges faced by these children highlight the urgent need for sustained action to improve prevention strategies, diagnosis, and access to treatment”.



She noted that by raising awareness and renewing commitments to take action, the campaign will align with the shared vision of a healthier Nigeria where every individual, particularly women, youth, and children, can thrive.

This vision, she said, is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises health as a key pillar of national development.



While addressing the gathering, the First Lady urged the youth present to be in the forefront of the heightened campaign to ensure they have a healthier and better future.

Mrs Tinubu pointed out that Nigeria must seize this moment and seek to join other countries in Africa who have achieved the UNAIDS 95-95-95 target by 2030.



Her words: “The Free to Shine campaign seeks to significantly reduce new HIV infections among women of reproductive age, prevent mother-to-child transmission (vertical transmission), and ensure that every child born with HIV receives the necessary treatment and support to thrive. According to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in 2024, there were over 100,000 children and nearly two million adults living with HIV. Also, it is reported that most infants born to HIV-positive mothers are not tested within the first two months of birth, largely due to the fact that the mothers are not aware or they are ignorant of the consequences of their inaction”.

In his remarks, Governor Agbo Kefas of Taraba State thanked the First Lady for leading the campaign from the front.

He added that the leadership demonstrated by Mrs Tinubu is already yielding positive results and this will go a long way in enhancing productivity of the youth population.

Earlier in his speech, Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate highlighted that President Tinubu has approved N200 billion for the procurement of testing kits and others for HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria.

He emphasized that HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis continue to pose significant healthcare challenges in Nigeria appealing to everyone to know their status as early detection remains critical in the management of these diseases.

Pate stated that interventions such as the Free to Shine campaign are crucial in revitalising Nigeria’s healthcare system and securing a healthier future for the country.