Fallout of Governorship Primary: Mass Exodus Hits Anambra APC

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Following disagreements arising from the conduct of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra State, no fewer than six local government chairmen of the party have resigned their positions and also left the party, THISDAY has learnt.



Also, many other party executives at the ward levels have dumped the party in protest over the outcome of the primary, which produced Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu as winner, while three aspirants withdrew from the contest in protest.

Letters of their resignation, which were made available to journalists, pointed to the conduct of the primary election.

THISDAY gathered that while the mass resignation was partly due to grievances arising from the conduct of the election, others resigned to join Sir Paul Chukwuma, a former aspirant of the APC, who had defected to Young Progressives Party (YPP).



Some of those who resigned from APC included: APC stakeholders and leaders in Nnewi South, Nimo in Njikoka LGA, specifically.

Other local government areas where leaders and party executives resigned are: Ihiala, Ogbaru, Oyi, Anambra East, and Dunukofia, among others.



A member of the party in Ihiala who also defected, Hon Tochukwu Okeke, said: “I’m leaving to join the YPP. Since Chukwuma, who has long been the pillar of the party, could leave this way, there is no point for us to remain there.

“If they could treat Chukwuma, who is a strong stakeholder and benefactor of the party for many years, like that, then they have no regard for any of us.”