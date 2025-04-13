Controversy Trails Purported Theft of Security Vehicle Attached to Office of NSA

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Controversy has trailed the purported theft of an official Toyota Hilux escort vehicle belonging to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which was allegedly stolen during Friday’s Juma’at prayers in Abuja.

The vehicle was purported to have been stolen around 1:05 p.m. when it was parked opposite the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) complex in Area 10.



An ONSA official was said to have parked the vehicle to attend prayers at a nearby mosque, according to the claims.

Upon his return, the vehicle was found missing.

Security expert, Zagazola Makama, announced the theft via his X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that the matter was promptly reported to the Garki Police Division around 2:00 p.m.



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command was said to have launched a citywide stop-and-search operation across all checkpoints and entry/exit points in the capital to track down the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle.

But in a strange twist, the FCT Police Command yesterday debunked the claims that the command had launched an investigation into the theft.



Responding to enquiries by THISDAY, the Command’s Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said, “I did not issue any statement that the NSA’s car was stolen or that we are launching a manhunt to recover any car.”

When contacted, the Head of Strategic Communication, Office of the NSA, Michael Abu, did not respond to messages sent to his mobile number at the time of filing this report.