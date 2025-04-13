Benjamin Kalu’s Oratory Prowess

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, stands out as a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, embodying the traits of a new-generation leader whose future appears exceptionally promising.

His entry into the intricate world of politics has ignited significant discussions among observers. Many find themselves pondering the motivations behind a person of his caliber—characterized by grace and composure—venturing into a realm often marred by challenges and controversies.

Kalu has consistently expressed that his motivation for pursuing a political career is not driven by personal ambition or the quest for power, but rather by a sincere commitment to enhancing the lives of his constituents in the Bende Federal Constituency. His political journey is underscored by a remarkable record of achievements that firmly establishes him as a transformative leader devoted to service over self-interest.

Last year, Kalu further solidified his reputation during a notable session in the National Assembly, where he made headlines by proposing a motion urging his fellow legislators to reduce their salaries by 50%. This bold gesture was a direct reflection of the economic hardships faced by many Nigerians, exacerbated by soaring food prices and pervasive hunger.

By taking this significant step, Kalu not only showcased his commitment to standing in solidarity with the populace but also underscored his sense of patriotism and readiness to make personal sacrifices for the collective good. This decisive action is likely to be remembered as a hallmark of his leadership style, earning him respect and admiration both personally and politically.

Recently, Kalu was invited to his alma mater, the University of Calabar, to participate in its 50th anniversary and deliver a convocation lecture. His topic, “Our Gown In Town and Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centred Education, The Mandate of our Universities, 2025-2075,” resonated deeply with the audience. Known for his intellectual prowess, Kalu captivated attendees with his eloquence and insightful dissection of the subject matter.

He skillfully articulated practical solutions for enhancing the development of higher education institutions in Nigeria, emphasizing the need to adapt to global trends that promote quality learning. His insights on modernizing educational practices and achieving effective knowledge acquisition were particularly well-received.

As he concluded his lecture, the atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm, and the audience responded with a resounding ovation, acknowledging the robustness of his presentation. His paper, rich with actionable solutions, addressed critical issues facing university education in Nigeria and, by extension, across Africa. This event not only showcased Kalu’s intellectual depth but also reinforced his role as a leader dedicated to advancing higher education and aligning it with contemporary global standards.