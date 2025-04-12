World Bank Regional VP, Diagana to Visit Nigeria

The World Bank Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Mr. Ousmane Diagana, will visit Nigeria from April 14 to 17, 2025.



According to a statement from the multilateral institution, during his visit, Diagana would meet with Vice President Kashim Shettima to discuss the strong partnership between Nigeria and the World Bank on key priorities such as accelerating economic growth, creating jobs, and investing in human capital. He will also meet with the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, as well as Ministers for Budget and Economic Planning; Power; Humanitarian Affairs; Health; and Communications and Digital Economy. In addition, Diagana will hold a roundtable with stakeholders to discuss strengthening energy sector financing, including unlocking private sector investments.



“As part of his visit, Diagana will engage with stakeholders in academia, including students, to hear their perspectives on Nigeria’s development and explore how the World Bank can deepen its engagement with citizens.

“He will also meet with the Governor of Kaduna state, H.E Uba Sani, at the Kashim Ibrahim Government House. While in Kaduna, Mr. Diagana will visit World Bank-financed project sites to assess implementation progress and meet with project beneficiaries,” it added.



The World Bank has been a strategic partner to Nigeria with an active investment of over $16 billion spread across 28 projects, most of it in the form of concessional financing from the International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The World Bank has actively engaged with Nigeria to help the country address its most critical development challenges, including enhancing access to essential services, reliable electricity, and quality education and healthcare; promoting women’s economic empowerment and inclusion; and boosting agriculture and food security.