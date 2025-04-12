Tony Elumelu, Other Dignitaries to Attend Launch of Avon Medical’s Ultramodern Facility in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and philanthropist, Mr. Tony Elumelu, alongside other notable dignitaries, including his wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu, will attend the official inauguration of Avon Medical’s new 25-bed ultramodern medical facility in Surulere, Lagos, on Monday, 14 April 2025.



Speaking at a media parley ahead of the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Avon Medical Practice, Dr. Akinbiyi Gabriel Oke, announced the high-profile attendance and shared details about the facility’s offerings and the healthcare provider’s mission to make world-class healthcare affordable and accessible for Nigerians.

“This facility represents another bold step in our journey,” Oke stated. “It combines clinical expertise with empathy and innovation to create a modern and welcoming space where access to high-quality medical care is not a privilege but a right.”



Oke revealed that the Surulere-based specialist centre is part of a broader expansion by Avon Medical, which began as Marina Medical Services in 2023 before it was acquired and rebranded by Dr. Awele Elumelu. Now a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, Avon Medical has grown into a network of state-of-the-art healthcare centres, with its headquarters in Lagos and additional branches in Rivers, Delta, and Abuja.



“The specialist centre is here in Surulere, Lagos, while we have the dialysis centre in Ikeja. The facility is 25-bed and we are offering affordable services,” he said. “We have CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray, and laboratory services. Obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, general surgery, orthopaedics, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, screening, and nephrology services, including dialysis, are all part of our comprehensive offerings.”



The new facility is equipped with an Accident and Emergency Unit, a specialised Paediatric and Intensive Care Unit, and a state-of-the-art operating theatre. These services reflect Avon Medical’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, quality care across all levels of society.



“We want to make healthcare available to all sets of customers—the high, middle, and lower class,” Oke added. “We are in partnership with about 30 health management organisations (HMOs), which give everybody access to that kind of care.”



Oke also emphasised Avon Medical’s feedback-driven approach to service improvement, noting, “We have a top-notch system where patients can give us feedback, and if there’s any issue that needs improvement, we will work on it. The health and safety of our patients are key to us.”



In terms of future plans, he acknowledged that while the facility is not yet equipped for cancer care, there are collaborations with oncology specialists and institutions such as Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). “In our own facility, we can do the CT scan to locate the spot of the virus in the body. This is supportive care for those who are the specialists,” he said.



“Our journey is far from over,” Oke said, noting that “This launch is not just a milestone—it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering accessible, innovative, and quality healthcare for all.”

Dr. Ejiro Ogodo-Nwachukwu, Consultant Radiologist and Head of Diagnostics and Dialysis Services, also spoke on the issue of medical tourism.



“We have some patients who have asked for referral letters to continue their care abroad. While Avon Medical is yet to have formal affiliations outside Nigeria, we provide the necessary guidance and work with their doctors. Regarding medical tourism, we have what it takes.”

The launch event will highlight Avon Medical’s decade-long dedication to delivering excellence in healthcare, rooted in Africapitalism—the belief that the private sector holds the key to transforming the continent. This philosophy, championed by the Elumelu family through Heirs Holdings, continues to shape Avon Medical’s people-first approach.

The event is expected to be a major highlight in Nigeria’s healthcare calendar, further positioning Avon Medical as a key player in the transformation of healthcare delivery in Africa.