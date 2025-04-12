Sea Incursion: NGO, Aiyetoro Residents Decry Neglect, Seek Govt Intervention

•Ocean surges have claimed 170 buildings, 90% of our land say traditional rulers

Fidelis David in Akure

A non-governmental organisation, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and residents of Aiyetoro, a coastal community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on the federal government and relevant stakeholders to come to their aid to combat the devastating sea incursion threatening the area.

The community, it was gathered, faces an existential threat from relentless ocean surges that have already claimed nearly 90 per cent of its land.

A programme officer at HOMEF, Stephen Oduware, speaking at the community during a one-day community diagnostic dialogue that brought together coastal and non-coastal community members to assess their environmental challenges and outline actionable steps to protect their heritage.

Oluwadare said, Aiyetoro, once celebrated as the “Happy City” for its communal harmony, now faces near-total collapse due to rising sea levels, worsened by global warming and oil exploration, stressing that the sea incursion has destroyed homes, the cemetery, and even the town’s iconic worship centre, threatening its existence.

“The community is being washed away due to sea incursion. There is also the issue of pollution from oil spills. Sixteen years after the NDDC awarded the multi-billion-naira shore protection project aimed at rescuing the community, with billions of naira already paid to the contractors, nothing is on the ground to stop the ocean surge that is fast washing the community away.”

Besides, he stated that the dialogue meeting exposed how environmental assets, community ecological defense norms, environmental challenges and hazards, and needed action can be documented.

“The community faces sea encroachment and occasional oil spills that flow with the tide. We are here to put together recommendations to bring out the great impact faced by the people. There is a need for urgent action; government presence must be felt so Ayetoro does not go extinct.

“Community members have been trained to build solidarity, integration, and responsibility. They have learned to organise across the community’s strata to enthrone the change and justice they yearn for.”

He said the meeting which had over 80 participants drawn from the Aiyetoro community and beyond will strengthen the capacity of the people to organise themselves, make their voices heard and to build the capacity of people to advocate the needed change.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Aiyetoro community, Oba Oluwanbe Ojagbownmi JP, said between 2020 and now 2025, Ayetoro has lost another 170 buildings, and there has not been any tangible respite coming from the government and its agencies.

Particularly, he appealed to governments at all levels to come to their aid, saying the involvement of multinational corporations has not only contaminated their waters but also contributed to the worsening sea incursion.

“The training has exposed us to the dangers around us. There is a need to galvanise an effort towards restoration and how to maintain a clean and green environment. I call on all coastal and frontline communities affected by environmental issues to come together and have dialogues that create an avenue for the people to be heard.”

Similarly, Oba Ajemosu of Jere land called on the government to save the land, saying “We are suffering due to ocean surge; we hope that the government will come to our aid. Every community in this area suffers from ocean surges; in a couple of years, this place will no longer exist.

Another participant, Mofeoluwa Arowolo, stated that since the encroachment began, economic life has gone, affecting education and all aspects of life.

“As a mother, I have to look for more money to train my children because the sea encroachment has destroyed the schools in this community; up to now, the technical school can no longer be seen. My place of residence has been destroyed. I live in a rented apartment now because of the loss of our house; our health centre and our health are gone. We live in panic now because we do not know when houses will go down. We are crying and calling on the government to rescue us.”