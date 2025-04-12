Remi Tinubu Empowers Abia Youths to Engage in Farming, Produce Food for Nation

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, has empowered Abia youths under the Youth Agricultural Support Programme, saying that the future of agriculture belongs to the young generation.

Wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, presented the support kits, including N12 million cheque to the 120 beneficiaries on behalf of the First Lady, at a ceremony in Umuahia, yesterday.

According to her, there was a need to encourage the young population to go into farming given the “profound impact that agriculture has on our daily lives.”



“From the food on our tables to the clothes on our backs, agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and it is exciting to see our youth taking an interest in this sector,” she said.

The training/empowerment programme was carried out under the Renewed Hope Initiative (ASP-RHI) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security(FMAFS) and the office of the Abia Governor’s wife.

Mrs. Otti, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Adaeze Chidera Emetu, lauded wife of the President “for her visionary leadership in championing the Youth Agricultural Support Programme under the Renewed Hope Initiative.”



“Her relentless efforts to promote sustainable agriculture, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, are a testament to her dedication and inspiring commitment to the nation’s growth,” Mrs. Otti stated.

She said that the training programme, along with presentation of the starter packs, was carried out in all the three senatorial zones of Abia in the past month, describing the programme as “a catalyst for change”.

The young men and women were equipped with essential skills in sustainable agriculture, including organic fertiliser production, animal feed formulation, pest management, and proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Abia First Lady said that the impactful programme presented “an opportunity for our youths to acquire the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to succeed in agriculture and contribute to our state’s economic growth.

“This initiative showcases our dedication to unlocking the potential of young individuals in agriculture, while propelling the growth of our state’s agricultural sector.

“By aligning with our nation’s vision to fortify agriculture and ensure food security, we are taking a significant step towards a brighter, more sustainable future,” Otti said.

She charged the beneficiaries of this programme “to transform their lives and communities,” using the training and resources provided to unlock their potential.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Sports and Youths, Nwaobilor Ananaba, said that the “fantastic initiative from the First Lady” would facilitate the journey back to the farms that were abandoned after the discovery of oil.

“With this initiative, Her Excellency is trying to repurpose, refocus, and reengineer our people, both women and youths, to agriculture, thereby diversifying the economy of the state and the nation, at large,” he said.