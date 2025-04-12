Oyetola, Ife Development Board Mourn Adeniji

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and the Ife Development Board have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Dr. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji, fondly known as “Kongo”, who was kidnapped and murdered by his captors in Abuja.



In a condolence message personally signed by him, Oyetola, who is also the immediate past Governor of Osun State and the Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, described the late Adeniji as “a true progressive, an upright, loyal and committed party stalwart who served the APC and the people of Ife Central Local Government with unmatched dedication and sincerity.”



Oyetola recalled Adeniji’s years of service as a seasoned administrator and in the political landscape, highlighting his remarkable ability to blend humility with competence.

“This is a tragic and painful loss not only to his immediate family, but to our party, our state, and the nation at large,” the minister said.



Similarly, the Ife Development Board also expressed sadness over Adeniji’s demise.

According to a statement yesterday, like members of his family, friends and associates, the Ife community had hoped with silent prayers that “our dear compatriot would finally regain his freedom and return to us after his harrowing experience in the hands of his abductors. But alas, we were only met with the truly devastating news of his death today. This indeed is a dark day in the annals of our community.”



It added: “As a mark of respect and tribute to his remarkable contributions to the advancement of Ife, the Board has declared a three-day mourning period for this illustrious patriot, starting tomorrow. Consequently, the Board will suspend all activities and engagements during the period.



“As we mourn his shocking and heartbreaking death, we proudly remember his legacy of service, leadership and dedication to community and national development. As a founding member of the National Ife Descendants Students Association in the 1980s, he played a pivotal role in establishing this organisation which has since become a cornerstone of our community’s development. He then rose to serve as the Chairman, Ife Central Local Government during which his leadership skills and commitment to public service earned him the endearment and enduring respect of all and sundry.

“Prior to this, he had served meritoriously as Administrative Officer of the Obafemi Awolowo University where his expertise and work ethic made him a valuable asset to the institution. His last port of service before he fell victim of the murderous gang in Abuja was as the Director of Administration of the nation’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.

“The kidnap and eventual death of such a highly placed official of the ruling party in the vice grip of his abductors is a sad commentary on the diminished state of safety of ordinary Nigerians. It is a stark reminder of the embarrassing security challenges facing our country and the imperative need for the nation’s leadership to urgently review and restrategise its fight against kidnappers, bandits and other terrorists who appear bent on bringing Nigeria to her knees.

“We hereby demand and fervently hope that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will be diligently fished out and made to face the full consequences of their evil deeds.”

Adeniji, until his death, was the Director of Administration at the APC National Secretariat. A seasoned administrator, he held a PhD in Public Administration and had previously served with distinction as an Assistant Registrar at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. His transition into politics saw him elected as Chairman of Ife Central Local Government, where he championed inclusive governance and earned the respect of constituents across political lines.