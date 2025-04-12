Ndume: Boko Haram Now in Control of Three Towns in Borno

*Zulum meets Army, Naval, Air Force chiefs in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, yesterday alleged that the Boko Haram terrorist group are presently in control of three territories in Borno State.

This was just as Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, held crucial closed-door meetings with Nigeria’s top military leadership in Abuja to address the security concerns in his state.



Ndume, listed the areas under the control of the terrorist group to include Gudumbali, Marte and Abadam.

Speaking during a programme monitored on a national television, the All Progressives Congress lawmaker said: “There is no civil authority there and the only authority there is Boko Haram. They are Gudumbali, Marte and Abadam.”



Ndume, called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on the nation’s security and economy sectors, lamenting that terrorists have “dislodged the Nigerian Army” in some areas in his constituency. While acknowledging efforts of the military, he called for improved welfare for the security personnel.

“Let the President forget about everything and concentrate on three things – security, welfare of citizens and economy,” he stated.



“His attention should go there as number one then he should create a state of emergency in those areas.”

He also faulted Tinubu’s declaration of emergency in rule in Rivers State, saying as a democrat, the President ought not to have taken such step.

Meanwhile, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has held crucial closed-door meetings with Nigeria’s top military leadership in Abuja to address the security concerns in his state.

The meetings, which were held on Thursday separately behind closed doors with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, were to deploy a renewed push for coordinated action against the insurgents, which recently have reemerged with vigour and savagery.



Sources from the meetings revealed that the discussions centred on strengthening military operations in the North-east, improving intelligence sharing, and addressing the recent surge in attacks by the terror group.



Zulum had on Tuesday, during an expanded security meeting held in Maiduguri, lamented the recent surge in attacks by the terrorists on civilian and military facilities, calling for decisive action to avert the situation from getting out of control.



The gvernor was accompanied to the meetings by the senators representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, Borno North, Mohammed Monguno, and Borno Central, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.



Others in the governor’s entourage include Hon. Mukhtar Betera Aliyu and Engr. Bukar Talba, members of the House of Representatives, and Professor Usman Tar, Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security.