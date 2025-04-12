Lone Infiltrator at VP Shettima’s Country Home Arrested

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

An attempt to infiltrate the country home of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima in Maiduguri has been foiled.

According to report, the attempt was made in the early hours of Wednesday and the alertness of the security operatives stationed at the residence located in the New Government Reserved Area (GRA), Gwange 3 Ward, Off Bama Road, Maiduguri, arrested the situation.

A security source revealed that the suspect attempted to scale the perimeter fence at approximately 5:30a.m. on Wednesday through the lonely back route by the Gadabul River.

The source said, “He mounted the perimeter wall, which is well fortified with security ware through the Gadabul River bank, unaware of the security surveillance put in place.

“Our men on sighting him through the security camera rounded him up and when he attempted to flee shot his leg, arrested him and took him to the hospital to be treated.”

The reason for the attempt infiltration is yet unknown and the level at which the infiltrator was armed was not also revealed by the security source.

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, a staff member confirmed to journalists that the suspect, identified as Musa Ibrahim, was brought in by security operatives.

The staff who pleaded anonymity revealed that the suspect was brought to the trauma centre by security operatives around 8:15a.m., but however add that the condition of the suspect he could not ascertained.

The Borno State Police Command have not yet commented on the incident.