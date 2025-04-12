Jonathan Receives Sunhak Peace Prize in Seoul, Dedicates Award to Peace-loving Nigerians, Africans

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday was presented with the Founder’s Sunhak Peace Prize by the Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation at a ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

Jonathan, who dedicated the award to peace-loving Nigerians and Africans working for positive change in the society, also described it as “a testament to the collective efforts of those who had worked with him to promote peace, democracy, and good governance across Africa.”



In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said: “The honour belongs to every Nigerian who believes in the possibility of peace, to every African working for positive change in the society, and to everyone across the world who dares to choose courage over conflict.”



He also noted that the world is threatened by persistent conflicts, failing democracies and deep socio-economic inequalities, stressing that peace is the cornerstone of development, justice, and human dignity.

Speaking further in his acceptance speech, the former President urged leaders to show more commitment to dialogue, reconciliation, and good governance as the pathways to lasting peace.



According to him, the award “serves as an encouragement not just for me, but for all peacebuilders across Africa and beyond, reminding us that our efforts are seen, valued, and are making an impact.”

The former President stated further: “I stand here as a son of a canoe carver from Nigeria’s rural Niger Delta. To be recognised on this global stage is humbling, but it also reminds us all that no dream is too big and no background too modest when the goal is service and the path is peace.



“I would like to specially recognise and appreciate my dear wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, whose love, strength, and unwavering support have been a constant source of inspiration to me.

“It reaffirms my belief that peace is the cornerstone of development, justice, and human dignity.

“I therefore dedicate whatever financial benefit accruing to this award to my foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, to continue its work of promoting peace, democracy, and inclusive development in Africa.”



Pledging to remain committed to promoting peace, Jonathan stated that to be recognised by a platform as prestigious as the Sunhak Peace Prize is both humbling and motivating.



He said, “It is in this spirit that I have continued to work through initiatives such as the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) and the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) to support peaceful political transitions and conflict resolution across the region.”