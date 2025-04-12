Insinuation of Lopsidedness in Appointments Unfounded, Insists FG

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government has refuted claims of lopsidedness in the composition of federal appointments circulating in the social media.



The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) in a statement, yesterday categorically denied the insinuations while emphasizing its unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity and national unity.

The statement, signed by the Director Information and Public Relations



Office of the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said all appointments were made in strict adherence to federal character principle, as enshrined in Section 14 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).



It reiterates President Bola Tinubu’s firm belief in the unity of Nigeria and is guided by the ideals of fairness and tenets of justice in all appointments.

“This Administration is dedicated to ensuring that all regions and demographics of the country are adequately represented in its institutions and agencies.



The OSGF therefore, urges the public to disregard unfounded speculations and rely on official Government sources for accurate information. The Government remains steadfast in its pursuit of a prosperous, united and equitable Nigeria, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this Administration. Pokers of embers of hate and disunity who carry tendentious and unfounded allegations should never be taken seriously by Nigerians,” the statement said.



It said all inquiries with respect to this matter should be channeled through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation which is the official custodian of such appointments.