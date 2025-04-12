Globacom Sponsors Exclusive Premiere of Radio Voice

Technology company, Globacom, on Sunday sponsored the premiere of the much-anticipated movie, Radio Voice.

Held at the iconic cultural centre, Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, the event had in attendance Nollywood heavy weights as well as high profile guests from all walks of life.



Radio Voice tells an inspiring story of resilience, passion and transformation, and features notable thespians such as Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), who also produced the movie, Nse Ikpe Etim, Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Damilola Adegbite and Timini Egbuson.



The movie, which has the backing of the Office of the Vice President, is intended to complement the Federal Government’s investment in the Creative Arts and Digital Transformation.

Speaking to the media at the red carpet, RMD described Radio Voice as “the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

It’s about the life of people on radio and their challenges and the things they have to go through; cyber bullying and the like, and succeeding against all odds. I don’t want to reveal everything about it, It’s a movie everyone needs to watch”.

On why he is venturing into movie production at this time, he replied, “It’s time when it’s time, you know. I’ve produced before but this is the first time in the new era, so to speak”.

Globacom has, since launch in 2003, built a reputation as the biggest corporate supporter of Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Besides signing on many musicians, actors and comedians as brand ambassadors, the tech company has sponsored several entertainment reality shows including X Factor, Glo Naija Sings, Battle of the Year and Dance with Peter, and also hosted several music and comedy shows across Nigerian cities to give budding artistes a platform to showcase their talents.