Davido’s Much Anticipated White Wedding Set Internet Buzzing

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, also known as Davido is assuring his fans that he’s turned a new leaf in his personal life, pledging fidelity and a renewed focus on family. He confirmed his wedding with his longtime lover and partner, Chioma, would hold in August 2025, in Miami, United States.

Davido described his traditional wedding, which took place in Nigeria last year as a “Carnival”.

He said, “I’m doing my white wedding in Miami in August. The wedding I did was traditional; it was like a carnival in Nigeria, like a holiday. The whole world stood still.”

The singer also recalled the past few years of being embroiled in numerous scandals involving several women. This much he alluded to during an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’ podcast on Tuesday, saying, “I’m not cheating again. I don’t want wahala. I have five kids with four women. I’d rather go and live how my other guys are living. Maybe because I’ve had bad experiences. Sometimes experience is the best teacher.”

However, many fans did not believe him. The post quickly spread online with denizens sharing their doubts, support, and funny reactions. “Davido saying he wouldn’t cheat again is like NEPA promising 24/7 light. Bros go still switch off,” a comment reads. “Wish he made this decision earlier, it would’ve being the smartest decision he’d done for himself,” another added.

The announcement of his much-anticipated white wedding, which is expected to be another grand affair, set the internet buzzing with many praising the hit-maker. “I love this… his intentionality has superseded his cheating ways Davido go and sin no more,” some social media user wrote. Davido and Chioma continue to captivate fans.

A couple of days earlier they were spotted alongside Chioma’s younger sister as they headed to the after-party celebrating Davido’s latest album, 5ive. Reflecting on his journey, the ‘Assurance’ crooner, during the chat which has gone viral revealed that his union to his special one, Chioma in June 2024 played a pivotal role in reshaping his priorities.

Davido married the love of his life, Chioma, traditionally in June, 2024 in a grand event that will always be remembered. Many had thought the white wedding to follow days after, but this was not the case. Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut and Davido’s hype man, Special Spesh, also hinted at the upcoming nuptials.

Tunde Ednut shared a wedding photo on social media, asking, “Are you ready for round 2?” Special Spesh posted a photo series, writing, “To whom it may concern, #CHIVIDO24 was mad!!!!! Another round coming soon!!!!” Fans are eagerly awaiting details of Davido and Chioma’s lavish white wedding.