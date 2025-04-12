Court Adjourns till May 9 for Continuation of Trial in Case of Illegal Importation of Arms, Ammunition

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), yesterday said that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has adjourned to May 9, 2025, for the continuation of the trial of the case of illegal importation of 844 assorted firearms and 112,500 rounds of ammunition, concealed within a 40-foot container intercepted at Onne Port in June 2024.

A statement by the Director of Strategic Communications and Information at NCCSALW, Group Captain Pius Okwuego, stated that the matter with charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/463/2024 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ali Samson Ofoma and 10 others was adjourned to 9 May 2025 for the continuation of cross-examination of the second Prosecution Witness by counsel representing the third to eleventh defendants.

He noted that on the same date, the court will also hear the third bail application filed on behalf of the first and second defendants. Okwuego stated that during the proceedings, the prosecution made further amendments to the existing charges, adding an additional defendant, Ejiofor Ogbu Jude, to the matter.

The 11 defendants, he said, “were re-arraigned on a six-count charge, including: conspiracy to illegally import prohibited firearms and ammunition, contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022; altering a forged document (bill of lading), contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, LFN 2004; transportation of prohibited weapons in a manner prejudicial to national security, contrary to Section 39(1)(a)(i) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022; importation of firearms and ammunition without requisite licence or authority, contrary to Section 18 and punishable under Section 27(a)(iii) of the Firearms Act, Cap F28, LFN 2004; supporting the clearing of prohibited firearms and ammunition, contrary to Section 13(1)(a) and punishable under Section 13(1)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022; and providing funds and resources to facilitate the commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 21(1)(b) and punishable under Section 21(2)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.”

Okwuego said the prosecution, led by Mrs. Chioma Onuegbu, Director of Legal Services at the NCCSALW, called its second witness, Major General A. D. Chinoko (rtd), who was examined in chief and subsequently cross-examined by counsel to the first and second defendants.

He stressed that NCCSALW continues to pursue its mandate in addressing the proliferation of illegal arms across the country. The National Centre, he said, remains committed to its mandate of ensuring Nigeria is safe from the dangers posed by illegal SALW, adding that it will continue to work closely with relevant security agencies and international partners to apprehend all individuals involved in this illicit trade and other acts promoting SALW proliferation.