Cormart Expands Cold Storage Solutions to Tackle Food Wastage

Charles Ajunwa

Cormart Nigeria Limited, a supplier of chemical and food raw materials and a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, is transforming Nigeria’s cold chain infrastructure with the local production of high-quality sandwich panels.

These innovative panels, designed for the construction of cold rooms, will play a crucial role in combating post-harvest losses and food preservation challenges across the country.



Built with steel sheets and Polyurethane Foam (PU) cores for superior insulation, Cormart’s sandwich panels ensure optimal temperature control for perishable goods such as agricultural produce, frozen foods, and pharmaceuticals.

This initiative aligns with national efforts to enhance food security and reduce Nigeria’s estimated 45 per cent agricultural produce loss due to inadequate storage.



According to the Executive Director of Cormart and Chi Farms Nigeria Limited, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, “The ability to store perishable goods efficiently is a critical turning point for Nigeria’s food security and economic growth,” adding, “By producing high-quality sandwich panels locally, we are making the construction of cold storage more accessible, affordable, and tailored to the needs of businesses across agriculture, food processing, and pharmaceuticals.”



Cormart’s commitment to quality is further reinforced through its partnership with Big Dutchman, a global leader in agricultural equipment. This collaboration ensures that the locally manufactured sandwich panels meet international standards while being tailored to Nigeria’s unique storage needs.

With Nigeria’s cold storage deficit representing an estimated N160 billion market opportunity, Cormart is stepping up to address this challenge.

The company has also expanded its cold storage facility to 3,000 metric tons, reinforcing its dedication to bridging the gap in food preservation infrastructure.