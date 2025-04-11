Oodua Unity Group Coalition Insists on Regionalism

Ayodeji Ake

The Oodua Unity Group, has called for regionalism, saying its as a result of recent developments in Nigeria with regards to politics, governance.

According to a press statement signed by its Administrative Secretary, Kola Aare, the group said the growth has reawakened the Yoruba to the self-determination essence of struggle for survival and development in the country.

“This has resulted in the clamour for the same thing – the Yoruba Nation within or outside Nigeria – over time. Differences in approach fired internecine struggles for supremacy. This was further exacerbated by interactions with political parties and politicians within the polity in the last 25 years.

“It was during this period that the 2014 National Conference held and resolutions deemed minimalist solutions to the crisis of Nigerian state were taken, but yet to be implemented.

“Interestingly, the confab resolution favours the rights of ethnic nationalities, including ethnic minorities to internal self-determination. As the crisis deepens and Nigeria continues to manifest the most palpable symptoms of a failed state, the consciousness of the Yoruba has become re-awakened.

“Today, two clear calls, not mutually exclusive, rent the air: First is the call for Yoruba nation outside Nigeria; the other is the call for Regionalism,” the group said.

On the creation of the group, the statement said: “ it has become paramount for Oodua self-determination groups to come together as a pan-Yoruba coalition to aggregate their principles, visions, strategic initiatives and tactical prowess for an organised, united and systematic response to the challenge of the day.

“This is what has led to the formation of this organisation – the Oodua Unity Group (OUG). The group shall be non-partisan and will not prevent its members from involvement in parties of their choice. There must be clear line of demarcation, and coalition interest supersedes all partisan affiliations.

“Its aims and objectives shall include but will not be limited to protect life and properties of Yoruba people, protect and sustain the culture and traditions of Yoruba people, to foster unity amongst Yoruba sons and daughters globally, engagement and advocacy on socio-economic development, bring Yoruba people under one regional government, promote Yoruba culture and heritage, and socio-political and economic empowerment of leadership of various Oodua groups.”