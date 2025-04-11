Leemon Ikpea Hosts Okpebholo, Urges Ighodalo to Support New Governor

•Says event not political

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Industrialist and Chairman, Lee Engineering, Chief Leemon Ikpea, has hosted the Governor of Edo state, Mr Monday Okpebholo, advising the governor’s rival during the recent Edo governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, to support the new government.

In his remarks at the event held in his country home, Ewatto, Esan South-east local government of the state, Ikpea stated that the ceremony was not political, but a gathering of Esan sons and daughters.

“It is with profound gratitude and a deep sense of honour that I welcome you all to this special occasion—a reception in honour of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, Executive Governor of our dear Edo State. I wish to state from the onset that this is not a partisan political gathering.

“You all know I am not a politician. It is a gathering of well-meaning Esan sons and daughters as well as some of our friends from across Edo State, irrespective of their political leanings, to celebrate our amiable son and governor.

“Today, we gather not just to celebrate the victory of the governor, but to reaffirm our collective commitment to the unity, development and progress of Edo state. The 2024 governorship election in the state and the subsequent election petition tribunal proceedings which confirmed the election of Governor Okpebholo showcased the vibrancy of our democracy in Edo state,” Ikpea stated.

Noting that elections, by their nature, can be deeply divisive, stirring strong emotions and loyalties, Ikpea explained that now that the ballots have been counted, a winner declared, and the election petition tribunal has further confirmed Okpebholo as the winner, it is incumbent on Esan people to come together, set aside their differences, and focus on the collective good of the people.

“I wish to use this opportunity to congratulate our other son, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, for his gallant efforts in the electoral process and implore him at this stage, to throw in the towel, and support Governor Okpebholo in the governance of the state.

“The unity, stability and progress of Esanland and indeed, our dear Edo State, should be more important than anything else,” he added.

He thanked the people from other parts of Edo state, who stood together during the electoral process to support Esan candidates in the different parties they belonged to, out of which one has now emerged the winner on the platform of one of the parties.

“Your support and commitment to the unity of our state are the bedrock of this achievement. I need to add, if we all unite and support the governor, he will have the power to bring about the much needed positive changes to Edo state. History will be kind to each and every one of us if we do so.

“I need to add that Governor Okpebholo has demonstrated clearly from the beginning that he is ready to work for Edo people. Everyone in the state can see the achievements he has recorded within a short time since he assumed office. Governance is a collective endeavour. The success of this administration hinges on our unwavering support, constructive criticism, and active participation as Edo people,” the businessman said.

He appealed to everyone—irrespective of political affiliation, ethnicity, or past grievances, to rally behind Okpebholo, and provide him with the cooperation and encouragement needed to fulfill the promises of good governance, economic growth, infrastructural development, and a brighter future for all Edo citizens.

“To our dear Governor Okpebholo, we Esan people stand with you. We pledge our support, our counsel, and our prayers to you. We trust that you will lead with the fear of God, wisdom, fairness, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of all Edo people,” he pointed out.