ICPC Affirms NCAA’s Total Compliance with Standards

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has received commendations from the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for it total compliance with the ICPC’s standing order in the operations of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) in Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs).

Director, System Study and Review Department (SSRD) at ICPC, Mr. Olusegun Adigun, described NCAA’s compliance with the agency’s standard as one that should be emulated by all government agencies.

Mr. Adigun spoke during the induction ceremony for members of the NCAA ACTUs team in Abuja recently.

The 12-man ACTU team (otherwise known as NCAA ambassadors), an in-house mechanism for the prevention of corruption, was inaugurated last December by the ICPC Director.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, described the ICPC’s testimony as a significant milestone in the agency’s corporate governance processes and financial procedures in its drive to meet with international standards.

Najomo said: “We are delighted to receive this report of complete compliance with the ICPC standing order. It shows the NCAA is on the right track to meeting its set objectives of aligning the operations of the agency to meet with the best financial operating standards globally. This will spur us to continue to ensure that we remain on the right track until we have closed all the gaps, we identified that needed to be closed both in our financial dealings, operations and oversight functions.”

Head of the NCAA ACTUs and NCAA Regional Manager, Lagos Regional Office, Barrister Bukola Aduragbemi Teriba said: “The team is pleased with the good news. It shows the tireless efforts we put in to ensure we meet the best financial operating standard in the NCAA has yielded the desired result. The vision is to meet the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), as enunciated in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) document.”