Goodwill Medical Centre Commissions N38 Million Bridge in Enugu Community

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





The management of the Goodwill Medical Centre (GMC), Enugu, yesterday, commissioned the Avah River Bridge constructed for the people of Umuchigbo, its host community.

The bridge, which was built by the family and friends of the Chief Executive Officer of the GMC, Prof. Amazigo, with the support of the chairman of Enugu East Local Government, Beloved Dan, is expected to link three urban slums and the adjoining Ifoh community to essential services in the LGA.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Trustee of the GMC, Anne Ndu, said that the project, worth over N38 million, was in keeping with its commitment to transforming lives in its host poor and underserved communities.

She noted that until the construction of the bridge, crossing the Avah River, a short distance between the GMC and the communities, was a nightmare to residents, adding that many of them often complained desperately about risking their lives and the high cost of transportation using the longer alternative routes.

In her address, Prof. Amazigo said that the avoidable tragedies and the communities’ clarion call for help, moved her and the GMC Management to approach friends and public-spirited individuals to raise funds to construct the Avah River bridge for pedestrians, motorbikes and (Keke) tricycle users.

“Apart from improving general access and easing the means of transportation for the residents, the bridge case will also reduce fatalities and complications that often arise due to avoidable delays,”.

She urged governments at all levels to always ensure that they respond to the needs of the poor, as there is no meaningful development that can be achieved when they are left behind.

Also speaking, the chairman of Enugu East LGA, Dan, thanked the management of the hospital for the construction of the bridge, which he described as a symbol of hope and progress.

He said that his administration was also constructing a bridge in addition to a 1km road that will further expand access to the lead to the health facility.

“We are ready to work together with the private sector and anybody who is committed to developing that affects the grassroots,” he said.