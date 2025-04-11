  • Friday, 11th April, 2025

Ex-Senate Chief Whip, Roland Owie, Loses Wife

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Former Chief Whip of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Roland Owie, has lost his wife, Lady Helen  Owie, who  died at the age of  71.

Senator Owie said his beloved wife,  Helen, passed away peacefully in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, after a brief illness.

In a statement  Senator Owie  reflected on their more than 50 years together, saying: “When Helen came into my life over five decades ago, she lovingly made our home a safe space. She united my family and treated my late mother, Aghatise Owie, who delivered 11 children for my father of whom I am the only surviving child with the deepest compassion and honour.

“She showed unwavering love to my family members and friends, and through her faith, strength, and grace, held us all together.”

Describing her as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife and mother, Senator Owie added: “Helen was a true devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service. She was my pillar, my peace, and my partner in all things. Her quiet strength and abiding faith were the foundation of our family life.”

Lady Helen Owie is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and a wide circle of loved ones whose lives she touched deeply.

Owie said the family requests prayers for the peaceful repose of her soul, and invokes the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mediatrix of All Graces, that she may envelop Helen in her heavenly blue mantle and present her gently to the throne of grace.

