Cosmos Trade Nigeria Explores Tourism Potential through  Beverage Training

Kayode Tokede

Cosmos Trade Nigeria Limited yesterday expressed interest to boost Nigeria’s tourism potential through food and beverage innovation with its training outfit, Gelato and Coffee University, situated in Lagos.

The Business Development Manager, Cosmos Trade Nigeria Limited, Mr. Demilola Olaniyi, in a chat with journalists during the company’s Gelato and Coffee University training/exhibition, disclosed that it was recently certified as the 13th Carpigiani Gelato University in the world, and offers a unique opportunity to drive tourism and empower aspiring entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry.

He said: “I see this as a very good thing for Lagos State, Nigeria, and the world essentially because this can be added to our tourism portfolio here, and it can bring a lot of traction to our states and country.”

He explained that Cosmos Trade Nigeria set up the training facility to fill a gap in the hospitality sector by providing hands-on training in coffee and gelato production for both beginners and professionals.

According to him, “We realised that there is a gap in the market. A lot of people want to enter the food and beverages industry, but they don’t know how to go about it and that is why we did this here.

“Being a barista, gelato chef, you can train yourself on that and grow yourself in that market. The food and beverage industry is really big in Nigeria, and the world is at your feet if you can grab it.”

Olaniyi disclosed that the university offers structured training programmes ranging from three days to two weeks, covering basic, intermediate, and advanced levels. He added that the courses are affordable compared to similar ones in Europe or the United States.

“This campus is not only for people in Nigeria but for all of Africa, even the Middle East,” he noted.

Cosmos Trade, according to Olaniyi, “is a supplier of equipment and raw materials for gelato, tea, and coffee production. The firm also prides itself on pioneering the office coffee vending system in Nigeria.

“We provide the hot beverage machines, the consumables, and also the technical support that goes with it. This is something that we see growing, and there is a lot of potential in the market,” the business development manager declared.

Also speaking, a student of the Gelato and Coffee University, Mr. Osagie Anthony, expressed optimism about the opportunities the training has opened up for his business.

“I’ve learned about the origin of gelato, how to balance ingredients, and how to create recipes from scratch. We also covered the business side and the latest technology,” Anthony said.

He added that the company he works for, which is already into food, juice, and ice cream, is expanding into gelato to gain a competitive edge in the local and international markets.

A customer of Cosmos Trade Nigeria, Mrs. Olivia Okeke, who runs Milk and Honey by Livvy’s Twist, a café in Lagos, praised the company’s after-sales support and product quality.

“They have excellent support. We purchased the first unit last year, and it’s been wonderful, so I purchased another one last week,” she said.

She commended the firm’s reliability, adding: “They weren’t cheap either, but they’re worth every naira. The machines have been working very well, fantastically. I haven’t had one issue.”