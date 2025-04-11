  • Friday, 11th April, 2025

Bodo Clean-Up: NOSDRA Certifies 355 Grids, to Begin Full-scale Environmental Restoration

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

In a significant stride towards environmental restoration in the Niger Delta, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has confirmed that 355 out of 363 remediation grids under the Bodo clean-up project have been fully cleared and approved for restoration. 

This was disclosed by the Director General of NOSDRA,  Chuwuemeka Woke, during a  visit by the management team of Renaissance Energy Group yesterday in Abuja.

Woke, who commended the progress made so far, noted that the approval marks a critical milestone in the long-running environmental recovery efforts in the Bodo community, which has suffered extensive oil spill damage over the years. 

“With 355 of the 363 grids already cleared and certified, the ground is now set for full-scale restoration to begin. We are now waiting on Renaissance Energy to take the next step. This is no longer a Shell responsibility—it is now yours, and we are prepared to work with you to ensure success,” he stated.

The NOSDRA boss emphasised that remediation is not just a regulatory requirement, but a moral obligation to host communities that have endured the devastating impacts of oil pollution.

He urged Renaissance Energy to embrace its inherited environmental responsibilities as part of its acquisition of SPDC’s assets. 

Woke also referenced the approved Remediation Action Plan for the Attawa Clean-Up II, reiterating that NOSDRA has fulfilled its part and expects swift commencement of work from the operator. 

Team Lead of Renaissance Energy, Tony Attah, acknowledged the importance of the agency’s role and expressed gratitude for the warm reception and guidance provided by NOSDRA. 

“We are here not just to operate, but to partner with institutions like NOSDRA to deliver sustainable energy solutions while prioritising environmental restoration. We fully understand the responsibilities that come with these assets, and we’re committed to building on the groundwork already laid,”  Attah said.

The meeting also addressed broader concerns about environmental liabilities associated with oil asset transfers, third-party interference, and community expectations. Both parties pledged continued collaboration to ensure clean, safe, and productive operational environments across the Niger Delta.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.