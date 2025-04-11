Bodo Clean-Up: NOSDRA Certifies 355 Grids, to Begin Full-scale Environmental Restoration

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





In a significant stride towards environmental restoration in the Niger Delta, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has confirmed that 355 out of 363 remediation grids under the Bodo clean-up project have been fully cleared and approved for restoration.

This was disclosed by the Director General of NOSDRA, Chuwuemeka Woke, during a visit by the management team of Renaissance Energy Group yesterday in Abuja.

Woke, who commended the progress made so far, noted that the approval marks a critical milestone in the long-running environmental recovery efforts in the Bodo community, which has suffered extensive oil spill damage over the years.

“With 355 of the 363 grids already cleared and certified, the ground is now set for full-scale restoration to begin. We are now waiting on Renaissance Energy to take the next step. This is no longer a Shell responsibility—it is now yours, and we are prepared to work with you to ensure success,” he stated.

The NOSDRA boss emphasised that remediation is not just a regulatory requirement, but a moral obligation to host communities that have endured the devastating impacts of oil pollution.

He urged Renaissance Energy to embrace its inherited environmental responsibilities as part of its acquisition of SPDC’s assets.

Woke also referenced the approved Remediation Action Plan for the Attawa Clean-Up II, reiterating that NOSDRA has fulfilled its part and expects swift commencement of work from the operator.

Team Lead of Renaissance Energy, Tony Attah, acknowledged the importance of the agency’s role and expressed gratitude for the warm reception and guidance provided by NOSDRA.

“We are here not just to operate, but to partner with institutions like NOSDRA to deliver sustainable energy solutions while prioritising environmental restoration. We fully understand the responsibilities that come with these assets, and we’re committed to building on the groundwork already laid,” Attah said.

The meeting also addressed broader concerns about environmental liabilities associated with oil asset transfers, third-party interference, and community expectations. Both parties pledged continued collaboration to ensure clean, safe, and productive operational environments across the Niger Delta.