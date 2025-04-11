33 States, FCT Risk Impact as FG Unveils 2025 Flood Outlook

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The federal government has projected that 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will experience varying degrees of flooding this year, as it unveiled the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) yesterday in Abuja.

The report identified 1,249 communities in 176 Local Government Areas as high flood risk zones.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, stressed the significance of the report in shaping Nigeria’s disaster preparedness strategy.

“We are looking at a major climate challenge ahead, our data shows that 33 states, including the FCT, are at risk of flooding in 2025. This includes 1,249 communities at high risk and over 2,000 others in the moderate risk category.”

Utsev explained that the flood threat will span three phases of the year. “Between April and June, 657 communities across 52 LGAs are at high risk, from July to September, the threat shifts to 544 communities in 142 LGAs, and then 484 communities in 56 LGAs from October through November.”

He added that the forecast also accounts for urban flash floods expected in major cities. “Due to heavy rainfall and poor drainage systems, cities like Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan will likely experience flash flooding,” the minister warned.

According to him, sea level rise and tidal surges will also lead to coastal and riverine flooding in states such as Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Ondo, noting that these events not only threaten communities but also entire ecosystems.

In a bid to enhance national flood resilience, the minister announced a number of initiatives, including the National Flood Insurance Programme; Integrated Climate Resilience Innovation Project, and the Niger Flood Project for long-term water resource management.

He added that the ministry will complement this year’s flood outlook with an Annual Drought Outlook, aimed at presenting a more comprehensive picture of climate risks.

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, emphasised the devastating effects of past floods, calling for urgent collaboration.