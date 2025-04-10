  • Thursday, 10th April, 2025

Tennis Community Brace  up for 3rd  Lagos Tennis Cup

Sport | 1 hour ago

Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos is set to host the third edition of the Lagos Tennis Cup from April 21st to April 27th at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The event which will feature the top eight male and female players in the country, as ranked by the Nigerian Tennis Federation, is to begin with the players competing in a group stage, with the top two players from each group advancing to the semi-finals and finals.

Sponsored by leading beverage brand Amstel Malta, foremost investment banking group, Chapel Hill Denham,  and flour food giants, Ayoola Foods, both the men’s and women’s champions will receive N1,100,000 each, runners-up N600,000, semi-finalists N300,000 and group stage exit N150,000. All players will receive addition cash support for logistics.

