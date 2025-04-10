Nigeria Pitch Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Football

Now in its 11th year, the Nigeria Pitch Awards continues to stand as a resilient beacon of recognition in Nigerian football. Despite challenges over the years, the awards have consistently honoured the outstanding contributions of players, coaches, administrators, and journalists. The 2024 edition, held recently in Akwa Ibom State, was no different as it delivered yet another night of celebration, unity, and unwavering commitment to football excellence. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

The Nigeria Pitch Awards 2024 once again showcased the best of Nigerian football, celebrating outstanding players, coaches, administrators, and journalists who have contributed to the sport’s growth.

The 11th edition of the prestigious event, held at the Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, came on the heels of the Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifier against Zimbabwe. The ceremony was a night of glitz, glamour, and recognition, reaffirming the organisers’ commitment to promoting football excellence in the country.

Speaking at the event, Shina Philips, the President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, reiterated the organisers’ dedication to upholding the core values of the awards. He assured attendees that, despite challenges, the annual event would continue to celebrate Nigerian footballers and administrators.

He said this year’s ceremony highlighted the contributions of both male and female footballers, with top performers earning well-deserved recognition, adding that the event also acknowledged the vital roles played by corporate sponsors, media professionals, and state governments in driving the growth of football across Nigeria.

Philips also urged Nigerians to support the Super Eagles and other national teams, especially as they strive for success in global competitions.

Lookman and Ajibade: Stars of the Night

At the award night, Ademola Lookman’s emergence as King of the Pitch was hardly surprising. The Atalanta forward has been in scintillating form, helping his club challenge at the top levels of European football. His ability to score crucial goals and create opportunities for his teammates has made him one of Nigeria’s most dependable forwards. Winning both King of the Pitch and Striker of the Year reinforces his status as a vital asset for the Super Eagles.

For Rasheedat Ajibade, being named Queen of the Pitch was a testament to her consistency and impact in women’s football. The Atlético Madrid star has been instrumental in the Super Falcons’ recent successes, combining flair, technical ability, and leadership. Her recognition at the Nigeria Pitch Awards was yet another feather in her cap, cementing her as one of the brightest stars in Nigerian women’s football.

Honouring Commitment and Excellence

Among the other major award winners was Alex Iwobi, who was named Midfielder of the Year. Currently playing for Fulham FC, Iwobi has been in superb form, dictating play from midfield with his creativity and versatility. This marks his third time winning the award, a reflection of his consistency and impact.

The Defender of the Year category saw William Troost-Ekong, the Super Eagles captain, claim the award for the fourth time. His leadership and defensive solidity have been crucial for both club and country, making him a mainstay in Nigeria’s backline. He edged out Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey to retain his title.

In the goalkeeping category, Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United emerged as Goalkeeper of the Year, overcoming competition from Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Remo Stars’ Kayode Bankole. His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, and this recognition further cements his reputation as a reliable shot-stopper.

Beyond recognising on-field performances, the Nigeria Pitch Awards also celebrated individuals and institutions that have contributed significantly to Nigerian football.

The Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigerian Football, one of the event’s most prestigious honours, went to Hon. Kunle Soname, the Chairman of Remo Stars and owner of Bet9ja. His dedication to football development, particularly at the grassroots level, has earned him widespread respect. Soname also won the Sportsmanship Award, further acknowledging his contributions to the game.

In the Coach of the Year category, Fidelis Ilechukwu of Rangers International FC took home the prize. Under his leadership, the club has continued to excel, and it was no surprise that Rangers International FC also won Team of the Year.

Lagos State received the award for Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, a reflection of its investment in youth football. Meanwhile, the Football Pitch of the Year award was claimed by Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, a venue that has hosted numerous high-profile matches and remains one of Nigeria’s top football grounds.

The Football Friendly Governor of the Year award was presented to His Excellency, Umo Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. His administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of football, making Akwa Ibom a hub for major sporting events.

In the corporate sector, MTN Nigeria retained the Corporate Sponsor of Football Award, reaffirming its position as a key supporter of Nigerian football.

Recognising the Media’s Role in Football Promotion

Journalists play an essential role in the development and promotion of football, and the Nigeria Pitch Awards duly recognised excellence in sports reporting.

Samuel Ahmadu of SavidNews was named Football Journalist of the Year – Online, while Charles Diya of New Telegraph Newspapers won in the Print category. On television, Cecilia Omorogbe of Channels TV was awarded Football Journalist of the Year – TV, while Tony Bekederemo of Brila FM claimed the Football Journalist of the Year – Radio prize. Their contributions to football coverage have helped elevate the sport and keep fans informed.

A Night to Remember

Undoubtedly, the Nigeria Pitch Awards 2024 not only celebrated individual brilliance but also reinforced the importance of collective efforts in sustaining Nigerian football. From players and coaches to journalists and administrators, the event honoured those who have played a vital role in shaping the country’s football landscape.

With another successful edition concluded, the anticipation for the next season remains high. As Nigerian football continues to evolve, awards like these serve as a source of motivation for the country’s footballers and stakeholders, inspiring them to aim for greater heights.