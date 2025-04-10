  • Thursday, 10th April, 2025

Lagos Tennis Cup Plans to Be No. 1

Sport | 1 hour ago

Organisers of the growing Lagos Tennis Cup have vowed to make the annual event the most competitive and financially rewarding tournament for Nigerian players.

The third edition of the week-long tournament, featuring the top eight ranked male and female players in the country according to the Nigeria Tennis Federation, will take place from April 21st to April 27th at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Onikan.

Managing Director of the Tennis Management Company Limited, the founders and right owners of the event, Mr Orufuo Ezaga, stated, “Nigerian players require quality tournaments and financial support to compete on the world stage. Our goal is to support our top talents by elevating this tournament to be the premier measure of player development. We also aim to provide the most substantial rewards to help players fund their expensive careers”.

