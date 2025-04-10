Johnny Drille Set for UK Tour with Fins Entertainment: “Johnny’s Room Live” to Hit Four Cities

Nigerian alternative music sensation, Johnny Drille, is set to embark on his much-anticipated UK tour tagged Johnny’s Room Live, with dates locked in across four major cities. Packaged by UK-based entertainment company, Fins Entertainment (Fins Global Limited), the tour promises fans an unforgettable, soul-stirring experience that reflects the depth of the artist’s music and storytelling.

According to Fins Entertainment chief strategist, Olanrewaju Michael, the tour will kick off on April 20 at Koko Camden, London, followed by stops at Secret Space, Birmingham on April 26, SWG3, Glasgow on May 2, and Academy 3, Manchester on May 3.

“Johnny Drille is an artist who connects deeply with his fans, and Johnny’s Room Live is a reflection of that,” said the Finstainment boss during an exclusive chat with The Nation. “This tour is more than just a series of concerts—it’s an intimate, emotional journey. Fans can expect breathtaking performances, raw emotions, and live renditions of both fan favorites and unreleased gems.”

Fins Entertainment, known for delivering top-tier Nigerian music experiences in the UK, is behind several successful concerts featuring acts like Iyanya, Terry G, and Portable. With Johnny’s Room Live, the promoter says they are not only maintaining their tradition of excellence but also raising the bar by spotlighting a unique voice in Nigerian music.

“Johnny Drille’s music transcends genres. His authenticity and storytelling are unmatched, and bringing him to the UK felt like a natural fit for what Fins Entertainment stands for,” he added.

Though organizing Nigerian concerts in the UK comes with challenges—ranging from logistics to visa hurdles—Fins Entertainment’s strong network and experience in both Nigerian and UK entertainment scenes have helped streamline the process.

“Afrobeats is booming globally, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of its growth in the UK,” he said. “Our goal is not just to host shows, but to create experiences that connect deeply with fans and elevate Nigerian music on the world stage.”

With Johnny’s Room Live, fans across London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester can look forward to one-of-a-kind live shows that celebrate not just music, but emotion, connection, and culture.