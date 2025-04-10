INEC Delineation: Uproar as  Itsekiris Threaten Shutdown 28,000 bpd Facility in Delta 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Amidst protest arising from the controversial ward delineation recommended for Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), protesting Itsekiris have threatened to shut down a 28,000 crude barrels per day, bpd facility in Warri South – West Local Government Area, of Delta State.

Protest broke out on Tuesday at the facility formerly operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and recently acquired by Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings.

The peaceful protesters comprising men, women and youths, stormed the facility with placards with inscriptions showing their anger over the recommendation by INEC.

Some of the placards yesterday, second day of the protest read: “INEC and Ijaws can’t change our wards”; “Stop this broad day marginalisation”; “INEC marginalisation must stop”; “Warri belongs to Itsekiris” and “justice for Itsekiri people now.”

Former Deputy Leader of Warri South-west Legislative and Ogidighen Community leader, Mr. Raymond Pirah, said the proposal by INEC amounts to ethnic cleansing by the commission and its collaborators.

He said that the peaceful protest would spread to other critical oil and gas facilities in Itsekiri land and may result in further drop in the country’s daily crude oil production.

Pirah said they were demanding the withdrawal of the proposal made by INEC as regards ward delineation in Warri Federal Constituency, noting that proper delineation, which would take cognisance of the historical and legitimate names of communities in Warri South, Warri South – west and Warri North Local Government Areas, should be carried out by INEC.

INEC had last Friday, unveiled the proposed delineated wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency, in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment that called for fresh delineation.

But Pirah, however, said emphatically that Itsekiris were rejecting the proposed ward delineation in Delta State by the commission.

He noted that there is already a court action against INEC.

“We expected INEC to consider the voting strength of the various ethnic groups that comprise the area — the Itsekiri, Urhobo, Ijaw, and other mixed-demographic areas — when delineating the wards and polling units.

“At a stakeholders meeting on Friday, INEC unveiled the proposed delineated wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency, in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment that calls for fresh delineation.

“We were not allowed to speak or react at the venue of the unveiling, but we have looked at the report given to us and the entire Itsekiri nation completely condemns and rejects the work done by INEC”, he added.

Another community leader, Mr. Victor Laju Udongu said the report was not a genuine reflection of the Warri Federal Constituency and called for their removal.

He insisted that the Agbasa people in Warri South Local Government were tenants to Itsekiris but INEC created a ward for them.

Udongu stated that INEC and Ijaws cannot change their wards and should stop “this broad day marginalisation”insisting that INEC illegality must be stopped now.

“Itsekiris are the major ethnic group in the three Warris so INEC gross marginalisation shall never be accepted,” he added.

The military deployed to Escravos held meetings with the leadership of the protesters for hours to douse tension but they insisted in carrying on with the protest until the federal government intervened and resolve their grievances.

As at about 7.00 p.m when THISDAY left the venue of the protest at Ogidighen, the protesters still continued with the occupation of the entrance into the oil facility.