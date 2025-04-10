  • Thursday, 10th April, 2025

Ikoyi Club to Host Africa Re Golf Tournament for CEOs

Following the hugely successful 2024 maiden edition of the Africa Re Golf Tournament for CEOs, the highbrow golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 is bracing up for the second edition of the leading pan African reinsurance company sponsored event.

The event which is already generating lots of interest within Ikoyi Club 1938 and the Nigeria insurance space is billed to hold on Friday, April 11th and expected to attract over 100 insurance and non insurance industry executives.

Aimed at promoting the physical and mental well-being of the Nigerian insurance industry executives, the tournament also proffers a one stop shop networking opportunity for the participants. 

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Regional Director of Africa Reinsurance Corporation, Anglophone West Africa, Mrs. Temitope Akinowa affirmed that this years tournament theme of Resilience In Every Swing aligns well with the corporations consistent excellent performance over the years despite difficult operating environments, thanks to the continuous immense support from our clients.

Established in 1976, Africa Re is currently owned by 42-member state of African Union (AU) and is ranked 38th in the 2024 list of Top 40 Global Reinsurance Groups and 14th in the 2024  list of Top 15 Global Reinsurance Groups by Standards and Poors and AM Best respectively. The Financial Strength and Credit Rating of Africa Re is A (Stable) by AM Best and A  (Positive) by Standard &amp; Poors.

Lots of prizes have been slated to be won in different categories of the tournament. 

Former Managing Director of Cornerstone Insurance plc, Jacob Erhabor is the tournaments defending champion. 

To emerge winner in the maiden edition, Erhabor grossed 40-stablepoints to win on countback.

