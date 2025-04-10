Century Group Announces Demise of Director, Andrew Eyre, to Hold Memorial Service in His Honour

Sunday Ehigiator





The management and staff of Century Group have expressed deep sadness as it announces the demise of its Director of Operations and Technical Services, Andrew Stephen Eyre, fondly known as Andy Eyre, who passed on Monday 31, 2025.

In a statement yesterday, the company revealed that a memorial service would be held in his honour on April 11, 2025, in Port Harcourt.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that the board, management and Staff of Century Group Nigeria announce the passing of our esteemed Director of Operations and Technical Services, Andrew Stephen Eyre, fondly known as Andy Eyre, who peacefully departed this life on Monday. March 31, 2025.

“Andy was a visionary leader whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment were instrumental to the growth and transformation of Century Group over the past 14 years.

“His remarkable contributions to the Nigerian energy sector and our organization were characterized by innovation, excellence and integrity. He championed initiatives that strengthened our operations, empowered teams, and elevated industry standards, leaving an indelible mark on all who worked with him.

“A respected professional and cherished mentor, Andy Eyre’s legacy is one of exceptional leadership and service. His influence extended beyond professional achievements. He inspired those around him with his generosity of spirit, clarity of vision and genuine care for people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved family during this difficult time. We join them in mourning the loss of not only a distinguished colleague but a remarkable human being.

“To honour Andy’s life and legacy, a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, by 11 am, at the ‘J’s Signature Hotel, 14-16 Location Road, off Tombia Street Extension, New GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.’

“We invite friends, colleagues, and associates to join us in paying tribute to a life so meaningfully lived. The Board and Management remain committed to preserving Andy Eyre’s vision and values, and will ensure continuity in leadership and operations in line with our governance protocols. Further updates will be communicated in due course.”