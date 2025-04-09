Victor Ikpeba Visits Greensprings School Ahead of 2025 Football Camp

As excitement builds for the 2025 Greensprings Football Camp, football legend Victor Ikpeba has made a special appearance at Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, inspiring young athletes ahead of the much-anticipated event.

His visit energized students as he shared valuable insights on discipline, dedication, and the importance of early football training.

The Greensprings Football Camp, which will be held from April 13 to 17, 2025, is a premier training programme designed to develop young football talents in Nigeria. This year’s edition will feature top-tier coaches from the Netherlands, the English Football League (EFL), and Nigeria, alongside experienced Greensprings coaches.

The event will feature tactical drills and mentorship from professional coaches, intensive training on technique, teamwork, and game strategy, and a chance to win a full scholarship to Greensprings School.

Open to boys and girls aged five to 17, the camp provides a platform for young athletes to refine their football skills and gain exposure to international training standards.

The school called on interested parents to register their children via https://enrol.greenspringsschool.com/greensprings-football-camp-2/