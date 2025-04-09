Matriculation, A Declaration of Potential, Purpose, Extraordinary Journey, Says Rector

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Dr. Temitope Alake has described matriculation ceremony as a declaration of promise, potential and purpose and an extraordinary journey that will shape destinies, unlock possibilities and pave the way for future innovators and change makers.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session, he urged the about 4,000 new students to shun anti-social activities that could truncate their academic pursuit on campus.

“The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against all forms of anti-social and unethical behavior online or offline. These include examination malpractice, prostitution, cultism, sexual harassment, hooliganism, gangsterism, corruption, bribery and all forms of internet fraud.”

The rector, who stressed that the institution places a high premium on compulsory attendance of lectures, admonished the students to take their assignments seriously and face their studies squarely to avoid prolonging their stay on campus.

“You are stepping into an institution that stands tall among its peers. A polytechnic that is not just reliable but desirable, not just a place of learning, but a crucible of innovation and transformation. The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti has remained steadfast in delivering qualitative and pragmatic education, producing graduates who have made indelible marks in various spheres of human endeavour.

“As you embark on this academic journey, my prayer for you is that the same grace that has brought you here today will see you through to the grand celebration of convocation. Stay focused, stay inspired, and never stop believing in the greatness within you.”.

Alake tasked the students to embrace acquisition of professional trade that would make them independent, self-reliant and employers of labour. He added that hat the institution currently offers training in three key skills which are fully equipped: welding, fashion design, event management, and more skills are in the horizon that would make them conquer the world.

While assuring the students of a conducive learning environment, the rector reiterated that the management has provided cutting-edge facilities aimed at ensuring educational experience that aligns with best practices, adding that there is access to textbooks, instructional materials, sporting and relaxation facilities, information ICT, health facilities, municipal services, communication channels, adequate security and scholarship for outstanding students.

He stressed that students are expected to adhere to modest and decent dressing, treat colleagues and staff with respect, and contribute to a culture of peace and productivity.

“These principles are not just fanciful words; they are the pillars upon which we build an institution that nurtures minds, transforms lives and shapes future to achieve our core values, vision and mission statement.

“The general belief of Gen Z is that higher institutions are places where you are no longer under the close watch of your parents or guardians, and as such, you are free to make friends and join associations at will. However, this freedom often comes with consequences.

“In these days when everyone has become a content creator, be careful about what you create on your social media handles. Do not create content that will put you in danger or conflict with the laws of the land or the regulations of the polytechnic. It is unlawful to spread lies against the institution or its personnel on social media under the guise of freedom of expression,” Alake stressed.

Meanwhile, the rector announced that in recognition of excellence, the polytechnic has been selected and certified by the federal government as one of the institutions to train and award certificates under the National Skills Qualifying Framework (NSQF) Programme.

High point of the event was the presentation of awards to the best and outstanding students in the ND 1 and HND 1 classes of the 2023/2024 academic session.