Industry Experts, Alumni Empower Babcock Students with Career Tips, Networking Opportunities

Funmi Ogundare

The 2025 Charis graduating class of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, on Monday, kicked-off its week-long programme, where alumni and industry experts offered students tips on how to navigate the world of work after graduation.

The programme, organised by the Department of Alumni and Connectivity, provided an opportunity for the graduating students to interact with foreign schools representatives on career and schooling opportunities, hearing from industry experts on ways to navigate the post-graduation journey, finding purpose and impact after school and building friendships that would save their future.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo explained that the annual programme was a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to prepare the graduating students for the world of world.

He advised the graduating students not to undermine the opportunity which people that graduated 40 years ago like him never had.

“After the final examination back then, every student would leave the school without this kind of experience but in Babcock University, we don’t only train them to be academically and socially sound, we also get them ready to navigate their ways through future careers.”

The VC encouraged them to “find time to gather information as you will be leaving the school.”

Prof. Tayo said it was also a platform to connect with people that have been there and have succeeded.

“Ask questions from them and look for ways to collaborate further and make the most of this opportunity, engage with industry experts and learn as much as you can,” he added.

One of the experts, Mrs. Edememe Olajide-Wusu, who spoke on ‘Finding your Purpose and Impact after School’, shared the secrets that made her to get to the top of her career at KPMG before quitting and setting up her consulting firm.

She said, “you need to be excellent at whatever you do because excellence announces itself and attracts opportunities.”

She added: “you need to be curious and experiment with many things as possible, telling your own story, networking and spirituality would make the difference.

A panel session that comprised Amanda Dara, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Eromosele Adene and Omolake Lavi, enlightened the students on finding purpose and impact school and building friendships that will save their future.

Speaking with journalists, the Director Alumni, Dr. Jonathan Dangana, stressed the importance of graduates becoming both intellectually and entrepreneurially independent, highlighting the significance of skills development as an essential asset in today’s competitive environment.

“In the context of the industrial landscape and the pursuit of peace, we must focus on equipping our graduates with skills that are relevant to the needs of the workforce,” he said, adding that students must open their minds to a broader range of opportunities beyond their primary area of study.

He stressed the importance of identifying viable sources of income that not only provide financial support, but also meet a real need in society.