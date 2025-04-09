Genocide: Guterres Canvasses United Global Action to Stem Growing Hate Speech

•Rwandan Envoy: Only global cooperation can prevent another ‘1994 genocide in Rwanda’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Secretary General of United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, has called for global action to stem the tide of hate speech, stop disunity and discontent mutating into violence, uphold human rights, and ensure accountability in order to stop the repeat of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Guterres, in his speech on the commemoration of 31 years since the genocide in Rwanda, read by the United Nations (UN) Women Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, said: “Today we mourn the one million children, women and men slaughtered in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

“This appalling chapter in human history was not a spontaneous frenzy of horrendous violence. It was intentional, premeditated and planned – including through hate speech that inflamed division and spread lies and dehumanization. The overwhelming majority of victims were Tutsi, but also Hutu and others who opposed the genocide.

“As we recall how these crimes came about, we must also reflect on resonance with our own times. These are days of division. The narrative of “us” versus “them” is ascendant, polarizing societies. Digital technologies are being weaponized to further inflame hate, stoke division, and spread lies.

“We must learn from the terrible history of the genocide in Rwanda, and act to stem the tide of hate speech, stop disunity and discontent mutating into violence, uphold human rights, and ensure accountability.

“I urge all states to deliver on commitments made in the Global Digital Compact to tackle online falsehoods and hate, to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, and to become parties to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide without delay.

“On this day of remembrance, let’s commit to be vigilant and to work together to build a world of justice and dignity for all – in honour of all the victims, and survivors of the genocide in Rwanda.”

At the marking of the 31 years since the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo called for global cooperation in combating genocide ideology to prevent the recurrence of atrocities similar to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

At the event organised in partnership with the Nigerian government and the United Nations in Nigeria, which brought together individuals from various sectors and emphasized the theme “Remember – Unite – Renew,” Bazivamo stressed that Kwibuka is not merely a time for remembrance, but a global call to confront historical truths, challenge genocide denial, and uphold the dignity of the victims.

He said we are here to reflect on the past, strengthen our unity, and renew our commitment to a future free from genocide, guided by the theme “Remember – Unite – Renew”.

The envoy said: “Kwibuka, a Kinyarwanda word meaning to remember, is far more than a ritual of memory. It is a national and global call to confront historical truth, uphold dignity, and fight genocide denial and revisionism.

“It is a time when Rwanda stands not in isolation, but with the world – with our brothers and sisters across Africa, and with friends here in Nigeria – to reaffirm that ‘Never Again’ must be more than a slogan. It must be a guiding principle.”

He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of genocide survivors, many of whom have transformed their suffering into a force for positive change, particularly through initiatives like the Gacaca courts and Rwanda’s national reconciliation programme.

He explained that: “Despite the enormity of this challenge, Rwanda’s Government of National Unity led by H.E. Paul Kagame made a deliberate choice to prioritize reconciliation.

“The concept of “Ndi Umunyarwanda” (I am Rwandan) became central to the rebuilding process. It emphasized a collective identity above ethnic lines, urging all Rwandans to see themselves as one people, united in their shared history and future. This spirit of unity formed the bedrock upon which Rwanda began its journey of healing and rebuilding.

“This journey has not been easy. We are grateful for the efforts of survivors, who have transformed their pain into an impetus for healing and positive change.”

Although significant progress has been made in Rwanda’s recovery, the High Commissioner noted that challenges persist, particularly with ongoing regional security issues.

He lamented that genocidal forces remain active in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while expressing concern over the rise of hate speech and propaganda, warning that the rhetoric seen in the lead-up to the 1994 genocide was resurfacing in the region.

Bazivamo also highlighted the international community’s limited response to these concerns, urging nations to collaborate in the fight against genocide ideology.

He said: “Today, we are witnessing alarming hate speeches, dehumanizing propaganda, and calls for extermination – similar to the language used before 1994 in Rwanda. Thousands have been displaced, and yet, the international response remains dangerously muted.

“We must not forget that Rwanda warned the world once before. The cost of ignoring hate is too great to bear again. This is not just Rwanda’s fight; it demands the urgent and concerted attention of the entire international community.

“This commemoration also compels us to speak with clarity about the role of the international community, whose failure to act in 1994 cost more than one million lives.”

He called for a renewed commitment to the 1948 UN Genocide Convention and UN Security Council Resolution 2150, both of which mandate the prevention of genocide and prosecution of perpetrators.

The envoy condemned genocide denial and revisionism, which continue to undermine Rwanda’s efforts to heal and rebuild.

He however reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to combating genocide ideology both within its borders and globally, stressing the importance of working with international partners, such as Nigeria, to foster a peaceful and prosperous continent.

The High Commissioner added: “Today, as we observe growing instability in the region, Rwanda calls for a renewed commitment to the principles enshrined in the 1948 UN Genocide Convention and UN Security Council Resolution 2150.

“These instruments impose a moral and legal obligation on all states to combat genocide ideology, judge or extradite genocide fugitives, and ensure that “Never Again” is not just a slogan, but a commitment.

“We also note with concern the continued support for genocide denial and revisionism in certain quarters and countries.”

He urged attendees to honor the memory of the victims, stand in solidarity with survivors, and pledge to prevent genocide ideology from ever taking root again.