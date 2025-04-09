  • Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

Former UNIOSUN DVC Receives Visiting Fellowship at Warwick Varsity 

Education | 14 hours ago

Funmi Ogundare

A former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academic, Research, Innovation and Partnerships (ARIP) at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof Anthony Kola-Olusanya, has been awarded a prestigious visiting fellowship at the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

In a statement, the university’s spokesperson, Ademola Adesoji, explained that Kola-Olusanya will participate in Warwick’s Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) Visiting Fellowship Scheme from April 23 to May 30.  

He stated that the fellowship will lay the groundwork for deeper academic collaborations between UNIOSUN’s Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute (GASDI) and Warwick’s sustainability spotlight, an initiative spearheaded by the university’s Institute for Global Sustainable Development (IGSD).

While at Warwick, Kola-Olusanya will engage in collaborative workshops, interact with leading researchers, explore sustainability-focused undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, and contribute to joint publications and strategic initiatives.

His participation further underscores UNIOSUN’s commitment to cutting-edge research and international academic partnerships.

Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Odunayo Adebooye, congratulated Kola-Olusanya, saying that the institution remains steadfast in its mission to empower scholars, drive innovation, and strengthen global academic networks.

According to him, UNIOSUN prides itself on the high calibre of its academic staff, reaffirming the university’s leading position in research, scholarship, and community development.

“The invitation was extended by Prof. Jane Webb, Head of the School of Cross-Faculty Studies at Warwick, further highlighting UNIOSUN’s growing international recognition. This opportunity aligns with our vision to expand global research footprint and foster impactful academic partnerships,” he said.

