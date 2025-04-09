FG Inaugurates NISO Board, CEO Pledges to Raise Quality, Reliability of Electricity Supply

•Mohammed reveals how he was picked as MD among over 100 applicants

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government yesterday inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), describing it as a significant step in its effort to restructure and strengthen Nigeria’s electricity sector in line with the Electricity Act, 2023.

NISO, established through the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), as prescribed by the Electricity Act 2003, is responsible for managing market and system operations, including generation scheduling, grid security, and ancillary services, to ensure a reliable and stable electricity grid.

On March 19, President Bola Tinubu appointed the executive and non-executive board members for the newly established NISO, chaired by Dr. Adesegun Akin-Olugbade, with Mr. Abdu Mohammed Bello as Managing Director and Chief Executive, after a selection process overseen by Phillips Consulting.

The president also appointed four Executive Directors: Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Dr. Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Mr. Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.

The non-executive Directors included Lamu Audu, representing Generation; Mrs Folake Soetan for Distribution; Mr Tajudeen Giwa-Osagie as Market Expert; Engineer Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz for Transmission; and Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Power.

Speaking at an induction ceremony overseen by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), in Abuja, shortly after he was inaugurated by Vice President Kashim Shettima at State House, Abuja, Bello stated that the new organisation will see to it that the needed changes in the power sector were made quickly.

The new chief executive of NISO stated that with the creation of the body, the leadership will ensure the creation of an atmosphere of transparency, discipline, and orderliness in the electricity business in Nigeria.

He said that meant participants in generation, transmission, distribution, and eligible customers will behave in a passionate and professional manner in line with the provisions of the market rules and the grid code.

Bello stated, “Our major role in the power industry is to bring the needed changes in the system that will enhance availability, reliability, and quality of supply of electricity to Nigerians. In addition to that, we’re supposed to create an atmosphere, an environment of transparency, discipline, and orderliness in the electricity business in Nigeria.

“This means that participants in generation, transmission, distribution, and eligible customers behave in a passionate manner in line with the provisions of the market rules and the grid code.

“The coming on board of the NISO board of management will usher in these qualities that are required to make the power sector tick, just like other power sectors in bigger jurisdictions. Now it’s a journey. It’s not a one-off business. The beginning of the journey starts today.”

Promising to “hit the ground running”, Bello stated that the next port of call will be Osogbo, where the National Control Centre (NCC) is located, to make sure that operators were aligned with the vision, mission, objectives, and goals of the Electricity Act, 2023.

He stated, “Furthermore, we’re going to have interfaces with generation companies, with the Transmission Service Provider (TSP), with the distribution companies, and eligible customers. Those interfaces must be coordinated well, managed well, to make sure that the generation of electricity, transmission of electricity, distribution, and utilisation of electricity is in line with the rules and is in favour of the numerous Nigerian customers.”

He thanked the Tinubu and Shettima, who heads the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), for trusting in the new team’s ability to change the course of the electricity industry.

Bello said, “They championed this exercise to the point that over 100 candidates applied for the post of MD of NISO. But through scrutiny, transparency, ruggedness, firmness, focus, we were able to reach this level today.

“We understand the challenges in the industry, and we’re going to tackle them pragmatically and systematically. We’re going to deal with these problems. It’s a journey, we’re starting from somewhere, and gradually, definitely with speed and quality, we shall be there to make sure that Nigerians enjoy a steady, reliable electricity supply in the nearest period.”

Earlier, in his welcome remarks at State House, Director-General of BPE, Mr. Ariyo Gbeleyi, said the event aligned with the current administration’s vision for an efficient, reliable, and competitive electricity market.

Gbeleyi stressed, “NISO represents a pivotal landmark in Nigeria’s electricity industry reform journey. It serves as a crucial pillar in Nigeria’s Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) by ensuring that the System Operator and Market Operator function independently and transparently, fostering efficiency, as well as boosting investor confidence.”

Providing insights into the rigorous process that led to the board’s formation, Gbeleyi explained that the appointments were guided by Section 30(5) of the Electricity Act 2023, which mandates the creation of an Independent Board Nomination Committee (IBNC) composed of seasoned professionals.